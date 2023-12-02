Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Sells 119,001 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,074,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,154,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $11.98.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
