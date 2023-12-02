Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Sells 119,001 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,074,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,154,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

