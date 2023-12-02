TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Shares Up 5.3%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 13,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 260,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

TRxADE HEALTH Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

