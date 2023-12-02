Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 71,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,573% from the average daily volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Titan Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

