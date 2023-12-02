Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.30). 1,227,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 558,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.80 ($1.31).

Kin and Carta Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £177.78 million, a P/E ratio of -932.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.08.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, data and AI, intelligent experiences, managed, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, digital, financial services, healthcare, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, and retail sectors.

