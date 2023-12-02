ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 19,348 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $742,189.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,135,698 shares in the company, valued at $81,925,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,533 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $1,049,729.07.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,893 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $175,903.35.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 59,909 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.47 per share, with a total value of $2,124,972.23.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,103 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $332,350.53.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,613 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $132,163.54.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 518 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $17,725.96.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.08 per share, with a total value of $503,157.12.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $1,519,929.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $494,378.39.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $1,067,172.96.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

Shares of CEM stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.