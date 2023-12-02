Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $1.05 (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.
Thomasville Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Thomasville Bancshares stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Thomasville Bancshares has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58.
Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thomasville Bancshares
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.