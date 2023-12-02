Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 90,097 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $996,472.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,731,800 shares in the company, valued at $63,393,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,398 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $19,255.94.

Semrush Trading Up 2.3 %

SEMR opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

