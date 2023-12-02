Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading 3.5% Higher

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). 323,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,077,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths from GBX 43 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Friday, September 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.57 million, a PE ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

