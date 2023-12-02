Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading 3.5% Higher

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). 323,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,077,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.18).
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths from GBX 43 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
