Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Rises By 46.5%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $359.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.62. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilat Satellite Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $60,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.