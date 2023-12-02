IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $251.37 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. IOTA has a market cap of $837.26 million and approximately $251.37 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,038,128,133 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

