Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.0155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.
Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72.
Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
