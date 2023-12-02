Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.0155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

