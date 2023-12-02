Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

CEFC opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

