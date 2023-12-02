Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Commercial National Financial Stock Performance
CEFC opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.60.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.
Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend
Commercial National Financial Company Profile
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial National Financial
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.