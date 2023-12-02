nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.5-125.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.62 million.

nCino Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens lowered nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,596,538.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,538.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

