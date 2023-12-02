ICON (ICX) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. ICON has a market capitalization of $249.86 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 973,697,324 coins and its circulating supply is 973,696,608 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 973,691,186.6801071 with 973,687,165.4053639 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25711223 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $6,053,243.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

