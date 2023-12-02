Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Up 0.4%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
