SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $1,225,250.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $250.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.13. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 227,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 139,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SBA Communications by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

