MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,203 shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $29,505.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,656.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 912,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

