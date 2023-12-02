Insider Selling: Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $172.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average of $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $175.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 27.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

