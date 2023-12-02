Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Expands By 46.7%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dune Acquisition Trading Up 8.1 %

Dune Acquisition stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Dune Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUNE. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 45.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 56,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.