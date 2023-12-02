Douglas J. Carlson Sells 12,132 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total value of $1,022,606.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,430.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance
MTSI opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $85.66.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
