Status Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $166.69 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.44 or 1.00031802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,007,005 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,007,004.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04290082 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $6,455,370.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.