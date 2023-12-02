Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $19.26 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $109.22 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $19.26 or 0.00049664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,780.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00184732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.00585877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.00445273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00123412 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,321,856 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

