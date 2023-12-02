Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.18-9.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $259.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $263.43. The company has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,096,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

