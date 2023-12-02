Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $58.02 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,780.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00184732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.00585877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.00445273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00049664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00123412 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

