RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 13,723 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 643,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,702.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 31,971 shares of company stock worth $90,012 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

