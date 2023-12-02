Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Declines By 39.7%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Light Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Light has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
Light Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Light
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.