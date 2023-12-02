Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Update

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Down 5.1 %

RAYA opened at $0.75 on Friday. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erayak Power Solution Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Erayak Power Solution Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

