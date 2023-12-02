DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:DSL opened at $11.98 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
