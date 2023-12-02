Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Range Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Range Resources to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $32.73 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 31.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.