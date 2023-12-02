Belden Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Belden to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.78. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 39.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 549.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Belden by 95.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Belden

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.