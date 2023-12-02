Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$321.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$7.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$232.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.50 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 1.8348837 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

