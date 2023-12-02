Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $291.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $56.46.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 589.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

