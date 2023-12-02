Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.20. The company has a market cap of C$177.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 3.83.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1713198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GXE. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXE

About Gear Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.