Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Drops By 39.8%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGHPF opened at $25.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. KGHM Polska Miedz has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the production and sale of copper, precious metals, and other metallurgical products in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

