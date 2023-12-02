Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,101 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Cencora by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cencora by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cencora by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora
In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Price Performance
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
