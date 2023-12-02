Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,101 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Cencora by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cencora by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cencora by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $204.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.75. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $205.83.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.