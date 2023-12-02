Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 545 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.6 %

WEC stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

