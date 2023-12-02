Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,657 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,579 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,774,000 after acquiring an additional 616,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,460,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after acquiring an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

