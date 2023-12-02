GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.34

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$35.34 and last traded at C$35.34, with a volume of 1576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.01.

GDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.77. The firm has a market cap of C$522.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of C$615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$616.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.529608 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

