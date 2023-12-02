SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 3.9%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. 400,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,163,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

SmartRent Stock Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 41,149 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $117,274.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,298.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,058,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SmartRent by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SmartRent by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,683 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

