Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $128.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

