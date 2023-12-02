Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,419 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive
In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rivian Automotive Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of RIVN opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $31.60.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
