Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,413 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

