State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Assurant worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 1,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $168.30 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $169.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.32.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

