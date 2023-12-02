Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,986,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after acquiring an additional 836,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

