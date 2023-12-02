MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Up 4.7%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 47,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 233,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,816 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,004,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 133,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 229,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $15,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

