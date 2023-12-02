Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $249,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,674 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,503,439 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in InMode by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,186,886 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after buying an additional 73,421 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $24.54 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

