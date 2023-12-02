State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,068 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

BRX stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 92.86%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

