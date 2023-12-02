State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,254 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 93.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

