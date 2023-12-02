SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Up 5.2%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 236,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 716,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

SES AI Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $988,287.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $988,287.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $27,384.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,736.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,992 shares of company stock worth $186,511 over the last 90 days. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

