Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

